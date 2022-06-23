Crawford (knee) remains out of the lineup Thursday against Atlanta, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford left Tuesday's game with a bruised left knee after an awkward slide at home plate and did not participate in Wednesday's contest. While an MRI confirmed that he's avoided structural damage, he'll sit for at least one more game. Thairo Estrada will again handle shortstop, with Wilmer Flores starting at second base.