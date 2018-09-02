Giants' Brandon Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Crawford is being labeled day-to-day with a sore left knee, and since the Giants are effectively out of the running for a playoff spot, he likely won't be rushed back into action until he's 100 percent. Alen Hanson will step in at shortstop in the series finale and should see most of the reps at the position for the duration of Crawford's absence.