Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Crawford will join fellow lefty-hitting lineup regulars Mike Yastrzemski and Joc Pederson on the bench for the series finale while lefty Ranger Suarez toes the rubber for Philadelphia. Thairo Estrada moves over from his usual post at the keystone to replace Crawford as the Giants' shortstop.