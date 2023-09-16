Crawford will be on the bench for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored in the afternoon game. The 36-year-old won't be asked to start two games in one day, so it will instead be Paul DeJong who handles shortstop in the nightcap.

