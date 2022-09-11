site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Resting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Crawford isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a strikeout Saturday and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last seven games. Thairo Estrada is starting at shortstop and batting sixth.
