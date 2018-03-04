Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returning to shortstop Monday
Crawford (finger) will start at shortstop Monday against the Rangers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford received reps at the DH spot on Friday and Saturday before having Sunday off. It appears that his finger has fully healed, as manager Bruce Bochy said that Crawford will play shortstop during Monday's Cactus League game.
