Crawford (ribs) is starting Friday's game against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford wasn't in Thursday's lineup after he exited Wednesday's contest due to rib cage tightness. However, he appeared as a pinch hitter Thursday and struck out in his lone at-bat. Crawford is starting at shortstop and batting seventh against Miami on Friday.
