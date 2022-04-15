Crawford (wrist) is starting Friday's game against the Guardians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford was unavailable Wednesday against the Padres due to a wrist injury, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. The 35-year-old has gone 3-for-16 with a run, two walks and two strikeouts in his first five appearances of the year.
