Crawford (ribs) will bat sixth and play shortstop Saturday against the Mets, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Crawford sat Friday due to discomfort in his ribs, but he's evidently good to go Saturday. He's struggled at the plate to start the year, hitting .151/.250/.283, though he does have a pair of homers.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Dealing with rib discomfot•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gets Friday off•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Connects on second homer•