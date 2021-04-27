site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to Tuesday's lineup
Crawford (quadriceps) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Tuesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He missed a few games with a minor quad injury. Crawford is hitting .185 with three home runs and two steals in 20 games.
