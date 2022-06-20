Crawford isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford will get a breather after he hit .233 with two doubles, five RBI and a run over the last nine games. Thairo Estrada is taking over at shortstop while Wilmer Flores starts at second base.
