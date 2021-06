Crawford was a late scratch from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, but is believed to be available off the bench, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It looks like the Giants simply decided that it was best to give the veteran shortstop the second half of the twin bill off, as he'll be able to come off the bench if the situation calls for it. Mauricio Dubon will start as shortstop and bat sixth.