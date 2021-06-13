Manager Gabe Kapler said that Crawford was scratched from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals because of cramping between games, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This update from Kapler explains why the veteran shortstop was a late scratch from the nightcap. The skipper noted that Crawford could get the day off again Sunday if the issue persists through the night, so he can be considered questionable for the series finale at this point.