Crawford was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Marlins due to right quadriceps tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Crawford dealt with side tightness earlier in the week, but it's an entirely separate issue which will sideline him Saturday. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Mauricio Dubon will move in to shortstop in his absence, with Austin Slater entering the lineup in center.