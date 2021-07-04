Crawford went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over Arizona.

Crawford has feasted on Arizona pitching this weekend, going 7-for-12 through the first three games of the series. Saturday was the shortstop's second straight three-hit game and his fifth this year. Through 276 plate appearances, he's posted a .264/.348/.537 slash line with 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 46 runs scored and six stolen bases. His triple Saturday was his first since he had a pair in the 2019 season.