Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Crawford was sent for an MRI following Sunday's matchup, and the scan showed a mild oblique strain. Manager Dave Kapler expects Crawford to need between 10-to-14 days to make a full recovery, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Thairo Estrada, who is starting Monday night against the Dodgers, is expected to recieve the majority of the playing time at shortstop while Crawford is out.