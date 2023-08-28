Crawford (forearm) is expected to resume hitting Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crawford has not hit since landing on the injured list earlier this month, but it appears he is nearly ready to do so. He is eligible to be activated Tuesday, so if everything checks out after he gets his cuts in there is a chance he could be reinstated the same night.
