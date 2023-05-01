The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right calf strain, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Crawford will be out of action until at least around the middle of May after tweaking his calf in Saturday's 16-11 loss to the Padres. While Crawford is on the shelf, Thairo Estrada should handle most of the starts at shortstop. The Giants recalled outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding transaction.