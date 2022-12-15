The Giants informed Crawford that Carlos Correa will be the team's primary shortstop after Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Correa has been a plus defender his entire career and has a Gold Glove to his name, so it's hardly a surprise he'll stick at shortstop as the new face of the franchise. Still, a position change for Crawford -- who has won four Gold Gloves in his own right -- is notable given he's exclusively played shortstop during his 12-year MLB career. Crawford was limited to 118 games last season by knee inflammation and had a .231/.308/.344 slash line, but he should still fill the strong side of a platoon at either second or third base for the Giants in 2023.