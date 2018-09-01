Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits again Saturday

Crawford remains on the bench Saturday against the Mets, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Crawford is "a little nicked up", Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports, which explains why he's missing his second straight game. The Giants expect Crawford to return Sunday. In the meantime, Alen Hanson will again start at shortstop.

