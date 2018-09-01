Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits again Saturday
Crawford remains on the bench Saturday against the Mets, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Crawford is "a little nicked up", Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports, which explains why he's missing his second straight game. The Giants expect Crawford to return Sunday. In the meantime, Alen Hanson will again start at shortstop.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Swats 12th homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Day off Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Return expected Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in lineup following collision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...