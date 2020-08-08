Crawford will remain on the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Saturday's starter Clayton Kershaw is the third straight lefty the Giants have faced, and Crawford has been on the bench against all of them. He's started against just two of the seven southpaws the Giants have seen this season. Mauricio Dubon will be the shortstop in his absence.
