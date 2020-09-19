Crawford will hit the bench against lefty Jesus Luzardo and the Athletics on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford has sat frequently against lefties this season, though he'd been in the lineup against the last two the Giants faced. Daniel Robertson takes over at shortstop on this occasion.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Productive game at plate•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rejoins lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Dealing with mild hamstring issue•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: On bench against lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Resting after six-RBI game•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Drives in six•