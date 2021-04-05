site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits for first time
1 min read
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
Monday's starter Adrian Morejon is already the third lefty the Giants have faced this year. Crawford started against the first two but will sit Monday, with Mauricio Dubon playing shortstop.
