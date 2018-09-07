Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits for second straight

Crawford is out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday against the Brewers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford missed time last week with a sore knee, which could be the cause of this week's absence as well. It's unusual for a player of his caliber to miss two straight without some sort of injury, especially with the games coming on either side of Thursday's off day. Alen Hanson will get another start at shortstop.