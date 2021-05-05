Crawford is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford rejoined the lineup for the matinee after missing the past couple games with a calf issue, and he went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs. Mauricio Dubon will take over at shortstop in the nightcap.