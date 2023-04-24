Crawford is out of the lineup for Monday's opener against the Cardinals, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Crawford has been getting nights off against left-hander often in 2023 and Monday won't be an exception with Jordan Montgomery on the hill for the Cardinals on Monday. Thairo Estrada will handle shortstop duties in Crawford's absence.
