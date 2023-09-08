Crawford is absent from the lineup Friday versus the Rockies.
Paul DeJong will cover shortstop and bat eighth against left-hander Ty Blach. Crawford is slashing just .200/.271/.320 in 281 total plate appearances this year and continues to sit versus southpaws.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting out against lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting Saturday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Activated, in lineup Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Set to hit Tuesday•