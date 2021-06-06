Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Crawford was involved in a collision with teammate Evan Longoria in the field during Saturday's game that resulted in the latter sustaining a shoulder injury that will sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks, but manager Gabe Kapler indicated Sunday that Crawford was feeling fine, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Given that context, the lefty-hitting Crawford's absence from the lineup Sunday against a right-handed pitcher (Kyle Hendricks) is suspect, but fantasy managers will have to take Kapler's word that the 34-year-old shortstop is healthy. Crawford contributed a double in Saturday's game to give him 21 extra-base hits over 188 plate appearances in what's shaping up to be a career year for the veteran.