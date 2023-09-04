Crawford is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
It will be Paul DeJong getting the start at shortstop versus southpaw Justin Steele. Crawford returned from the injured list Friday and has been on the bench both times the Giants have faced a lefty.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting Saturday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Activated, in lineup Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Set to hit Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Minimum IL stay possible•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: MRI shows mild forearm strain•