Crawford is absent from the Giants' lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
It appears to be a routine day off for the veteran. Thairo Estrada is handling shortstop while Crawford rests, with David Villar at second base and J.D. Davis at third.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Big day in win over Yanks•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Nearing return to Cactus League•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Set to resume baseball activities•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gets cortisone injection for knee•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Knee hurting, out at least one week•