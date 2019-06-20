Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting out Wednesday

Crawford is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford started the last 11 games at shortstop but struggled with a .488 OPS in 38 at-bats, so he'll take a seat with lefty Rich Hill on the mound for Los Angeles. Donovan Solano enters the lineup in his absence.

