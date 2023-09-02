Crawford isn't in the Giants' lineup Saturday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Left-hander Blake Snell on the mound for San Diego will force the lefty-hitting Crawford to the bench. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop instead and bat seventh.
