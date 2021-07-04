Crawford is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford had three hits in each of the past two games but will take a seat Sunday with southpaw Caleb Smith starting for Arizona. Thairo Estrada will operate at shortstop for San Francisco.
