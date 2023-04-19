Crawford will take a seat Wednesday against the Marlins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With left-hander Trevor Rogers on the mound for Miami, Crawford will exit the lineup for the series finale. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop and bat leadoff versus Miami.
