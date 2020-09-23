Crawford is out of the lineup Tuesday against Colorado, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Crawford is 10-for-28 with two homers and five doubles over his last nine games but will take a seat with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the mound for the Rockies. Daniel Robertson receives the start at shortstop for the Giants.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Swats fourth career grand slam•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits against lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Productive game at plate•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rejoins lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Dealing with mild hamstring issue•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: On bench against lefty•