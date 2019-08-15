Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting vs. southpaw

Crawford is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Crawford will give way to Donovan Solano at shortstop in this one as the Giants stack right-handed bats against lefty Alex Young. Since the start of August, Crawford is slashing just .146/.222/.171 in 12 games.

