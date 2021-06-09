Crawford went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored and two walks Tuesday against the Rangers.

Crawford was one of the driving forces behind the Giants offensive effort, first slugging a solo home run in the sixth inning. He followed that up with a three-run shot in the eighth frame and now has 14 homers for the season. The effort also extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, three of which have been multi-hit efforts. Crawford is now hitting .269/.363/.575 with 41 RBI and 35 runs scored across 193 plate appearances on the campaign.