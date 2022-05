Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Crawford has hit safely in six of his last eight games, though Friday was his first multi-hit effort in that span. He's 7-for-27 (.259) with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored during that stretch. He started the season cold, but the recent uptick in success has lifted his slash line to .236/.333/.360 in 102 plate appearances.