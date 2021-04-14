Crawford went 1-for-3 with a walk, two strikeouts and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds.
Crawford only has six hits this season -- he's batting .171 -- but half of them have left the yard. He also has a stolen base. As the everyday shortstop for the Giants, Crawford usually bats sixth against righties and eighth against lefties.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Delivers deciding three-run homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Plates pair with double•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Smacks first home run of 2021•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Late addition to lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits for first time•