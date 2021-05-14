Crawford (vaccine side effects) will start Friday at Pittsburgh, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The 34-year-old was sidelined Thursday while experiencing some side effects from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but he'll rejoin the lineup Friday after a day off. Crawford is 7-for-21 with the homers, six walks, eight RBI and six runs over eight games in April.

