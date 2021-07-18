Crawford (hamstring) is batting sixth and playing shortstop in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
As manager Gabe Kapler speculated, Crawford is ready to start the series finale in St. Louis after appearing as a pinch hitter and drawing a walk Saturday. The veteran has been on absolute tear this month, hitting .556 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI in nine games.
