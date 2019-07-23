Giants' Brandon Crawford: Starts late rally
Crawford went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.
Crawford got the Giants' late rally going by driving in Pablo Sandoval in the eighth. The shortstop had been ice-cold for seemingly the entire first half of the season, but his bat has come alive in July (.315/.393/.593 with four homers and 16 RBI this month).
