Giants' Brandon Crawford: Starts versus lefty

Crawford batted ninth and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.

Crawford stuck in the lineup against a southpaw, but that could have been a result of manager Bruce Bochy's unofficial rule of rewarding players who homer with a start the next day. The 32-year-old needs to pick things up at the plate, and fast, or run risk of not only losing playing time against southpaws, but potentially starts against righties as well to the hot-hitting Donovan Solano. Crawford's line sits at .231/.301/.364, making him virtually unusable in most formats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories