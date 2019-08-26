Giants' Brandon Crawford: Starts versus lefty
Crawford batted ninth and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.
Crawford stuck in the lineup against a southpaw, but that could have been a result of manager Bruce Bochy's unofficial rule of rewarding players who homer with a start the next day. The 32-year-old needs to pick things up at the plate, and fast, or run risk of not only losing playing time against southpaws, but potentially starts against righties as well to the hot-hitting Donovan Solano. Crawford's line sits at .231/.301/.364, making him virtually unusable in most formats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...