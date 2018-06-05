Giants' Brandon Crawford: Stays red-hot Monday

Crawford went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and his seventh home run of the season in Monday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Crawford was part of a three-pitch sequence in the fourth inning that saw both he and Andrew McCutchen go deep off of Arizona starter Zack Godley. After a disappointing start to the year (.189/.237/.300 in his first 27 games), the veteran shortstop has been inversely impressive once the calendar turned to May, slashing an incredible .422/.461/.647 with five homers and 22 RBI over that span.