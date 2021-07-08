Crawford went 1-for-4 with a walk and a steal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

Crawford got on for his first time of the day with a fifth-inning walk and then later singled and stole second in the seventh before the frame came to a close. The 34-year-old has racked up 13 hits over six games so far in July and is slashing .275/.355/.537 with 17 homers, 55 RBI, 46 runs scored, seven steals and a 31:64 BB:K over 290 plate appearances.