Crawford went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Crawford got on base for the first time this season with a walk in the seventh inning. He then advanced to second on a Mike Yastrzemski walk and stole third before scoring on Donovan Solano's two-run double. The 34-year-old Crawford had a solid bounce-back campaign in 2020 with eight homers, 28 RBI, 26 runs scored and a .256/.326/.465 slash line in 54 games. He remains the Giants' primary shortstop in 2021, but he's expected to hit near the bottom of the order.