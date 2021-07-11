Crawford went 3-for-3 with a solo homer, three RBI and a pair of runs scored Saturday against the Nationals.

Crawford drove in his first of three runs with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then he added an RBI single in the third and a solo dinger in the sixth. Crawford, who is hitting a scorching-hot .571 (16-28) over his last seven contests, will go into the final game of the first half with 18 homers and 58 RBI while slashing .282/.359/.553 in 298 plate appearances. He owns a robust .912 OPS after having never topped .800 in any of his 10 previous major-league campaigns.