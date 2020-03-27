Giants' Brandon Crawford: Strong spring showcase
Crawford had a .391/.440/.565 slash line with one double, one home run and one stolen base in nine games before spring training was suspended.
The 33-year-old is set to start at shortstop again for the Giants in 2020, as he's appeared in at least 143 games in each of the past eight seasons. Crawford will look for a rebound season once play resumes after posting a 74 wRC+ last year, the worst mark since his debut campaign in 2011.
