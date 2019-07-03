Giants' Brandon Crawford: Stuck on bench

Crawford sits for the fourth game in a row Wednesday against the Padres, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford's previous three days off came against lefties, but he'll sit against righty Cal Quantrill on Wednesday. He doesn't seem to be battling any injury, so it may be that he's losing time due to his poor .223/.289/.343 slash line. Donovan Solano again starts at shortstop.