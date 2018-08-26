Giants' Brandon Crawford: Swats 12th homer
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
His three-run blast in the first inning was Crawford's 12th long ball of the season but just his second since the All-Star break, and the shortstop is hitting a rough .184 (21-for-114) in the second half. His .263/.333/.413 slash line on the year is on par with his usual output, however, so Saturday's power display could be a sign he's about to right his ship.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Day off Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Return expected Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in lineup following collision•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Exits game after collision•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Cranks 11th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...