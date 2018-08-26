Giants' Brandon Crawford: Swats 12th homer

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

His three-run blast in the first inning was Crawford's 12th long ball of the season but just his second since the All-Star break, and the shortstop is hitting a rough .184 (21-for-114) in the second half. His .263/.333/.413 slash line on the year is on par with his usual output, however, so Saturday's power display could be a sign he's about to right his ship.

